Sribhumi Police Seize 20,000 Yaba Tablets Worth ₹2 Crore, Two Apprehended

Sribhumi Police seized 20,000 banned Yaba tablets valued at ₹2 crore after intercepting an auto-rickshaw at Panighat Bazar in Assam's Sribhumi district on Friday, November 13, 2026. Two individuals were apprehended in connection with the suspected narcotics smuggling operation.

The seizure followed a police interception of an auto-rickshaw at Panighat Bazar in Sribhumi district on Friday, November 13.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement on X, Sribhumi Police recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets from the vehicle. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is ₹2 crore.

Police also apprehended two individuals in connection with the operation. Their identities have not been disclosed in the information provided.

The interception forms the central action in the latest reported narcotics seizure in Assam, with the recovery involving a substantial quantity of banned stimulant tablets.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the seizure through his official X handle on Friday morning at approximately 9:35 AM IST.

While commending the police personnel, Sarma used a reference to auto-rickshaw drivers refusing destinations to describe the interception.

He wrote, "Auto wale bhaiya usually refuse the destination. This time, Assam Police did. @sribhumipolice intercepted an auto at Panighat Bazar, seizing 20,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹2 crore. 2 apprehended. Good work, @assampolice!"

The Chief Minister's post specifically praised Sribhumi Police for the interception and Assam Police for the operation.

His public acknowledgment also highlighted the quantity and estimated value of the recovered contraband.

Yaba tablets are illegal stimulant drugs containing methamphetamine and caffeine. The 20,000-tablet recovery represents a consignment with an estimated value of ₹2 crore, according to the Chief Minister's announcement.

Sribhumi district is identified in the supplied background information as a sensitive transit corridor for cross-border narcotics smuggling involving neighbouring states and countries.

The seizure comes against the backdrop of Assam's ongoing anti-drug initiatives, including #AssamAgainstDrugs and the national #NashaMuktBharat campaign.

The two apprehended individuals are being interrogated as investigators seek to establish the consignment's origin and identify its intended recipients, according to the supplied case background.

The investigation is expected to focus on tracing the movement of the seized tablets and determining the individuals' alleged connection to the narcotics operation.

However, no further details about the suspects' identities, the intended destination of the consignment or additional arrests have been provided.

The Panighat Bazar interception adds another reported seizure to Assam's ongoing efforts against illegal drug trafficking.