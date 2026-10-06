SSA Health Camp Brings Healthcare and Wellness Services to Barpeta Community

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: A health & wellness camp under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (SSA) was organised at Bahari High School under Chenga Development Block on Sunday with the objective of bringing comprehensive healthcare and essential public services closer to the community. The camp was attended by the District Commissioner, Barpeta, Nabadeep Pathak and the MLA of Barpeta LAC, Dipak Kumar Das, who interacted with beneficiaries and reviewed the healthcare and public services being provided at the venue. A total of 716 beneficiaries received medical consultation and treatment at the camp. A Yoga demonstration session was also conducted to promote healthy lifestyles, physical well-being, and preventive healthcare practices.

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