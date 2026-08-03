SSB organises mini marathon under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Golaghat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a Mini Marathon and Patriotic Run at Golaghat on Sunday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The event was organised by ‘D’ Company under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik and was flagged off by Assistant Commandant and Company Commander Shibu Mandal.

Addressing the participants, Mandal highlighted the importance of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in promoting patriotism, national unity and respect for the National Flag. He urged people to hoist the Tricolour at their homes and contribute to nation-building.

The programme aimed to promote patriotism, encourage physical fitness and inspire a healthy and disciplined lifestyle among SSB personnel and local residents.

Officers, SSB personnel, local villagers and youths participated in the run, carrying the National Flag and raising patriotic slogans. The programme concluded with participants taking a pledge to serve the nation, uphold the honour of the Tricolour and adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

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