SSB Rangia holds ‘Sunday on Cycle’ rally to promote Fit India and healthy living

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Under the Fit India Movement, the 24th Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia, in coordination with Sector Headquarters, SSB, Rangia, organized a cycle rally on Sunday as a special edition of “Sunday on Cycle.”

The objective of the cycle rally was to promote awareness and enthusiasm among troops and personnel towards healthy living, physical fitness, and regular exercise. Personnel of the 24th Battalion participated enthusiastically in the rally and conveyed the message of fitness and a healthy lifestyle through cycling.

The rally commenced from the 24th Battalion Headquarters and passed through Hahara and Bamun Gaon before returning to the Battalion Headquarters. During the rally, participants enthusiastically cycled along the route and inspired members of the general public to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

On the occasion, the officers present stated that the “Fit India” campaign not only promotes physical health but also strengthens discipline, energy, and positive thinking. They emphasized that activities such as cycling encourage people to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

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