SSB Rangia Organizes Free Veterinary Camps to Aid Livestock Owners in Border Areas

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 24th Battalion, Rangia, organised two free veterinary camps on Thursday under the Civic Action Programme to promote the welfare of livestock owners and improve animal health in the border areas of Jiat Chandranagar village, under the area of responsibility of Border Outpost (BOP) Paharpur, and at No. 01 Kalipur village, under the area of responsibility of BOP and G Company, Gaidan Chowk. These two camps were conducted under the direction and guidance of HK Gupta, Commandant, and under the leadership of Dr LD Singh, Commandant (Veterinary), Sector Headquarters, Rangia. During these camps, 58 livestock owners benefited, and 293 domestic animals underwent health examinations and received necessary treatment.

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