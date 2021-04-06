Stage set for third and last phase of Assam election across Dhubri district

A CORRESPONDENT



DHUBRI: Stage is set for third and last phase of election in Dhubri district as polling officials collected Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other polling materials from Dhubri Poll Centre at Bholanath College here located at the outskirts of Dhubri town.

Over 3,600 poll officials collected poll materials from distribution counters and moved to their respective polling stations located in Dhubri, Gauripur and Golokganj LACs. They will deposit the materials after voting is over on Tuesday evening.

Altogether 6,04,697 voters have been registered in the three LACs of Dhubri, Gauripur and Golokganj. A total of 876 polling stations have been set up across the Dhubri subdivision, of which three model polling stations will be run entirely by women officials located in Dhubri town.

Dhubri District Election Officer, Partha Pratim Barman, when contacted by The Sentinel, informed that everything was going as planned and polling officials had moved to their polling stations. Soon after completion of poll, they will come to the Polling Centre to deposit the materials.

"Elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth polling tomorrow and special care is being taken for physically challenged and aged voters," Barman informed.

When asked about the security arrangements, a police officer on election duty informed that 33 companies of para-military force had been deployed in the district and every situation was being monitored to ensure free and fair election in the district.

Dhubri Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Deba Kumar Kalita, in a press conference held on Sunday, appealed to the voters to come out and cast their votes.

Also Watch: 'Medhapukhuri Rongmon Anajori Bihu troupe' geared up to showcase their talent

Also Read: Assam Polls 2021: Assam FM Himanta Biswa Sarma Among 336 Candidates in the Race in 40 Constituencies

