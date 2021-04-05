Assam Polls 2021: Assam FM Himanta Biswa Sarma Among 336 Candidates in the Race in 40 Constituencies

Guwahati: Voting for the third and final phase of Assam Assembly elections 2021 will begin at 7 AM. There are 336 candidates in the fray contesting from 40 constituencies. This is the crucial phase of Assam elections as the prestigious seats of Guwahati (Gauhati East, Gauhati West and Dispur) and the high-profile seat of Jalukbari (hot seat of Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma) goes to poll in this phase.

A total of 79.19 (79,19,641) lakh voters would be casting their votes. Voting would end by 6 PM. Among the 336 candidates, there are 25 women candidates.

The high profile candidates in this final phase of voting include senior BJP leader and Assam Finance, Health, Education, Planning and Development and PWD Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (4-times MLA from Jalukbari), Assam Law and Justice Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharyya (Gauhati East), Assam Social Welfare Minister and BPF leader Pramila Rani Brahma (6-times MLA from Kokrajhar East), Assam Minister for Commerce, Industry and Transport Chandra Mohan Patowary ( 5-time MLA from Dharmapur), Assam Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Phani Bhushan Choudhury (7-times MLA from Bongaigaon) and President of Assam BJP Ranjeet Kumar Dass (Patacharkuchi).



Singer Kalpana Patowary would be trying her luck for the first time as an AGP candidate from Sarukhetri.



A total number of 11,401 polling stations have been set up for the final phase of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

