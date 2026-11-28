A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: A district-level consultation on social sector recovery needs, priorities, and gaps was organised by the Inter-Agency Group (IAG), Jorhat, on Friday at the office of the North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), Jorhat. More than 15 organisations, including NGOs, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and development and humanitarian stakeholders, deliberated on emerging recovery needs, critical service delivery gaps, and priorities for strengthening social sector recovery in Jorhat district.

The consultation was attended by Andrio Naskar, Technical Consultant, UNICEF Assam, whose participation added valuable technical perspectives to the discussions on strengthening social sector recovery and addressing the needs of vulnerable communities.

The consultation aimed to collectively identify key social sector recovery needs arising from recent disasters and other vulnerabilities, assess gaps in essential services, identify the most vulnerable populations and affected geographical areas, and strengthen coordination among government departments, NGOs, CSOs, and other relevant stakeholders.