Workshop held on community feedback mechanism programme planning in Jorhat

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: The Inter Agency Group (IAG), Jorhat, a humanitarian coordination platform of humanitarian organisations, organised a training programme on Community Feedback Mechanism (CFM) and Humanitarian Programme Planning on Friday at Jorhat. The programme was supported by Roots to Branches Foundation and UNICEF, in association with the Jorhat District Administration.

More than 15 organisations, including community-based organisations, civil society organisations, humanitarian agencies, and representatives of disaster-affected communities, participated in the programme. The training aimed to strengthen accountability, community engagement and participatory humanitarian response, particularly in the context of recurring floods and other disasters in Assam.

Tirtha Prasad Saikia, Convenor of IAG Jorhat, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the importance of coordinated, accountable, and community-centred humanitarian action.

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