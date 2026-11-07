Star-Studded Splendour: High Fashion Takes Centre Stage at Manish Malhotra’s Ultimate Diwali Gala

Mumbai: The festive season reached its peak as ace designer Manish Malhotra opened the doors of his Bandra residence for his annual star-studded Diwali celebration on Thursday . Bringing together the absolute crème de la crème of Hindi cinema, fashion, and business, the gala evening transformed into the ultimate runway of traditional and contemporary Indian couture.

The most talked-about moment of the evening came when power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrived hand-in-hand, putting a definitive end to months of intense public speculation. Aishwarya looked absolutely timeless in a fiery, classic red saree featuring an intricate golden zari border and a heavily sequinned pallu.

Abhishek complemented her perfectly, sporting a sharp, all-black traditional silhouette. The couple shared warm, affectionate moments on the red carpet, with Aishwarya playfully resting her head on Abhishek’s shoulder as paparazzi clicked away.

Fashion enthusiasts on social media quickly dubbed them the ultimate highlight, with commentators on platforms like Instagram stating, "The golden border, traditional jewelry, and that bold red lipstick are such a perfect, unmatched combination."

Not far behind in the style stakes were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, serving ultimate couple goals. Kareena dazzled in a shimmering, champagne-gold sequinned saree paired with a chic halter-neck blouse, while Saif looked exceptionally dapper in a navy-blue kurta.

Meanwhile, the younger brigade brought heavy doses of experimental glamour. Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a fierce, feline-inspired striped gold-and-black fishtail lehenga. Gen-Z icon Ananya Panday made waves by recreating an iconic, nostalgic '90s look, wearing a royal blue Paithani saree with peacock bhuttis.

Industry veterans also made grand family entries; Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna made a rare public appearance alongside their son Aarav Bhatia, with the trio elegantly color-coordinated in pristine ivory ensembles.

Other high-profile attendees lighting up the Mumbai night included Nita Ambani, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, and filmmaker Karan Johar, ensuring the designer’s signature bash remains the most coveted ticket on Bollywood's festive calendar.