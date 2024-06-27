State Floriculture Mission and Morigaon Agriculture Department Conduct Training on Tuberose and Flamingo Lily Cultivation

Morigaon: A special training on cultivation methods and market addition of Tuberose (Rajanigandha flower) and Flamingo Lily (Anthurium flower) was organized under the State Floriculture Mission in collaboration with Morigaon District Agriculture Department. The training was held at the District Agriculture Office auditorium on Wednesday. About 35 farmers were given training on how to become self-dependable by cultivating anthurium and Tuberose flowers with modern methods. The trainers provided training to the farmers on weather and climate required for anthurium and Tuberose cultivation, soil properties, varieties, market prices and demand, precautions and processes to be followed for cultivation, use of fertilizers and pesticides etc. The training programme was moderated by the Assistant Director of Agriculture Tapan Kumar Brahma in presence of the District Agriculture Officer Ashok Kumar Sharma. Horticulture Specialist of KVK Dr. Sukanya Gogoi, District Agriculture Department’s Programme Officer Dr. Punam Saikia attended the programme as resource persons. The training was conducted by District Horticulture Coordinator Shyam Jyoti Bargohai, District Media Expert Gautam Kumar Nath and concerned officers and employees.

Also Read: NECTAR and Jawaharlal Nehru College Launch Assam's First Drone Pilot Training Centre with Inaugural Women's Batch in Boko

Also watch: