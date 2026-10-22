State Handloom Expo in Morigaon Highlights Assam's Rich Textile Heritage

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The State Handloom Expo (Hathkargha Mela), organised under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP), was ceremonially inaugurated on October 17 at the Western Side of GKB College, Morigaon, Assam. The expo is being held from October 16 to 29 under the sponsorship of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and organised by the North East People's Development Federation (NEPDF), Assam.

The expo showcases traditional handloom textiles and handicraft products of Assam and the North Eastern Region, providing direct marketing opportunities to weavers, artisans, and cooperative societies. The initiative aims to preserve indigenous weaving traditions, promote entrepreneurship, and strengthen the livelihoods of artisan communities.