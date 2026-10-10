29th Silk Mark Expo Showcases India's Rich Silk Heritage in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The 29th edition of the Silk Mark Expo 2026 was inaugurated at the NEDFi House Convention Centre in Guwahati on October 8. The five-day exhibition will continue until October 12.

Actress and Chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Women, Angoorlata Deka, and Dr Naresh Babu N, IFS, Chief Executive Officer of the Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI), Bengaluru, inaugurated the event.

The expo aims to showcase pure Indian silk, traditional handlooms and craftsmanship from across the country while supporting local weavers and artisans. The exhibition provides a platform to highlight India's silk heritage and the skills of artisans working in the sector.

The event will remain open to visitors at the NEDFi House Convention Centre until October 12, a press release said.

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