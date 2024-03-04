State-level women’s Dihanaam competition concludes in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Banamali Dihanaam Team, in association with Dehingia, Duwarisiga, and Garukhuti Gaon’s People, for the first time, an all-Assam State-level Women Dihanaam Competition was organised on the Bornaam Ghar premises (Dehingia Gaon, Nitaipukhuri, Sivasagar) on February 27, 2024.

Munin Borah inaugurated the programme on that day. A total of 18 Dihanaam teams participated in the All Assam State Level Women Dihanaam Competition, and the Dihanaam teams came from Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Golaghat, and Sivasagar. Satyasandhiya Dihanaam Team of Kalugaon in Sivasagar got the first prize, Monikanchan Dihanaam Team of Gaurisagar got the second prize, Monikanchan Dihanaam Team from Pulibor in Jorhat got the third prize, and Haridhani Dihanaam Team got the fourth prize. The winning teams were given cash and certificates as prizes. There were prizes for different positions.

