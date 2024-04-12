Systematic Voter Education and Election Participation (SVEEP) Cell Lakhimpur organizes marathon

Lakhimpur: The Systematic Voter Education and Election Participation (SVEEP) Cell of the Lakhimpur election district organized a Marathon on Thursday with the aim of raising awareness about voter’s participation in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The Marathon was flagged off by Lakhimpur District Election Officer-cum-District Commissioner Gayatri Hyalinge. More than 1,000 people from different parts of the district participated in the run. The event started at 7:00 am from Tyag Kshetra in North Lakhimpur town and passed through North Lakhimpur Police Station, Valley View School, Bazar Road, NT Road, Court and Superintendent of Police’s Office and ended at the same place. District Commissioner Gayatri Hyalinge, Additional District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, officers and employees of various departments, representatives of NGOs, social institutions, students over 18 years and emerging athletes, media persons and a large number of citizens regardless of gender participated in the marathon.

Also Read: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns for Topon Kumar Gogoi in Patsaku

Also Watch: