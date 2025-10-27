Controversy Erupts in Boko Over Use of Zubeen Garg’s Image in Political Posters

Boko: Barely a month after the passing of Assam’s music legend Zubeen Garg, a controversy has erupted in Boko, West Kamrup, after banners surfaced showing his image alongside that of Raju Mech, BJP’s State ST Morcha vice-president.

The posters, reportedly displayed across several parts of the Boko-Chaygaon constituency raised widespread criticism from fans and civil society groups, who condemned the move as an attempt to politicise the late artists’s legacy. Many took to social media to express anger, calling it a “cheap political stunt” to gain sympathy ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

According to sources, Raju Mech is likely to contest from the 27 No. Boko-Chaygaon constituency. The inclusion of Zubeen Garg’s image is being viewed as an early campaign ploy aimed at invoking emotional appeal among voters.

Former president of the All Rabha Students Union, Ramen Singh Rabha, sharply criticised the act, saying, “At a time when people are still seeking truth and justice over Zubeen Garg’s death, using his photograph for political purposes is disgraceful. It shows insensitivity towards the emotions of Assam’s people.

Rabha further pointed out that while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier accused the Opposition of politicising Zubeen’s death, the actions of his party’s members now contradict that stance. “Such behaviour amounts to launching the BJP’s campaign in Boko-Chaygaon by exploiting public sentiment. It’s deplorable,” he added.

The incident has triggered outrage across Assam, with admirers of the late singer urging political parties to respect Zubeen Garg’s legacy and refrain from using his name or image for political gain.