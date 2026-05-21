Stepfather Arrested in Nagaon for Allegedly Abusing Minor Daughter, Framing Innocent Youth

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A sexual abuse case in Nagaon town took a dramatic turn after police investigation revealed that a minor girl was allegedly abused by her stepfather, who then framed an innocent youth to cover up his crime.

As per reports, on May 18, the mother of the victim minor girl lodged an FIR at Nagaon Police Station, alleging that a youth named Faruk Hussain had sexually assaulted her daughter. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and detained Faruk Hussain for questioning.

However, the investigation exposed a shocking conspiracy. According to police sources, the accused Uttam Dev Nath, a resident of Lailuri in Samaguri, currently living as a tenant in Samadarpatty, Nagaon, had married a widow from Raha. The woman moved to Nagaon with her minor daughter from her previous marriage for the child’s education. Initially things were normal, but for the past three months, Uttam Dev Nath allegedly sexually abused his stepdaughter, leaving her pregnant. To conceal his crime, Uttam and his wife hatched a plan. They persuaded the minor to secretly record a video of a random passerby near their house. Using that video as false evidence, the mother filed a case against Faruk Hussain.

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