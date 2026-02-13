Elderly retired Assam Police officer allegedly abused by son, daughter-in-law

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a disturbing incident from Tekelachuk village under Ward No. 2 of Simaluguri Municipality, an elderly man, Rajen Bora, a retired Havildar of Assam Police, has allegedly been subjected to mental and physical abuse by his son and daughter-in-law, sparking outrage among local residents.

According to an FIR jointly filed by villagers at Simaluguri Police Station, Rajen Bora had been living with his son, Bitu Bora, currently serving as a Sub-Inspector at Duliajan Police Station, and his daughter-in-law. The complaint alleges that the couple had been harassing the elderly man for an extended period, reportedly in an attempt to take control of his personal finances.

The FIR states that Rajen Bora was frequently subjected to mental and physical abuse and was allegedly forced out of his house at night on several occasions. Villagers claim that the elderly man had to spend many nights in open fields, enduring freezing temperatures.

As the alleged abuse continued, local residents—both men and women—gathered in large numbers outside Simaluguri Police Station to protest. They collectively submitted a formal complaint seeking action against the accused.

Following the villagers’ complaint, the son and daughter-in-law were called to the police station for questioning. Reports indicate that the daughter-in-law misbehaved with villagers inside the station premises. Additionally, Bitu Bora, the police officer son, has reportedly filed a counter-complaint in response to the FIR.

Villagers also alleged that the daughter-in-law had confiscated important documents belonging to the elderly man, including his ATM card, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and other essential papers.

