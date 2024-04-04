Stolen brass utensils recovered in Biswanath district

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In the early hours on Tuesday, the vigilant night patrolling team of Biswanath Police apprehended a suspect, identified as Mirajul Islam, aged 20 years, son of Md Mazibur Rahman, resident of Itakhola village under Sootea Police Station in Biswanath district. The arrest was made near Biswanath Chariali town when the individual was found in possession of a plastic bag containing a significant quantity of brass utensils, believed to be stolen.

Upon further interrogation, Mirajul Islam disclosed the location of an additional stash of similar stolen items. Following this lead, police, led by the suspect, recovered another cache of brass utensils from behind the Himalaya Bibah Bhaban at Biswanath Chariali town. The items were found abandoned and were subsequently seized in the presence of local witnesses, ensuring transparency and due process.

The recovered items included dishes, ladles, glasses, pots (koloh and ghoti), bowls, an idol, and paan botas, along with several broken utensils. The items range in size and are significant in quantity, underscoring the extent of the operation undertaken by the suspects.

