Stolen mobile handsets, electronic goods recovered by Tamulpur police

A CORRESPONDENT



BAKSA: Tamulpur police raided various parts of Tamulpur subdivision on Monday night and managed to recover several stolen mobile handsets, power banks, mobile batteries, mobile displays, mobile folders, music systems, mobile chargers, bluetooth headphones, electric torchlights as well as various items.

On June 4, some thieves entered a mobile phone and electronic goods shop in Ghograchowk in Tamulpur subdivision town and looted various electronic items and mobile handsets worth lakhs of rupees. Shop owner Mridul Barman lodged an FIR at Tamulpur police station after the incident took place.

A police team led by Tamulpur subdivision police officer Rupjyoti Kalita on Monday night arrested an adolescent from Tamulpur. Based on the statement of the adolescent, a police team raided Madarbari village in Tamulpur and arrested a youth named Buhum Brahma (19) and police managed to recover a large number of goods, including 10 mobile handsets, power banks, mobile batteries, mobile display, music systems, mobile chargers, bluetooth headphones and electric torchlights from the possession of the youth.

Subdivision police officer Rupjyoti Kalita told media persons, "Through the IMEI numbers of the mobile handsets given by the owner of the mobile phone shop, we have been able to locate the location of the stolen mobile phones and nab the thief. We recovered various stolen items from the possession of Buhum Brahma. We suspect that some other persons may be involved in this case. We are investigating for more information. The goods recovered today will be worth around Rs 3.50 lakh." Buhum was produced before the court of the Judicial Magistrate in Mushalpur on Tuesday.

Also Read: One arrested for theft by Satgaon Police in Guwahati

Also watch:



