Health Minister Takes Stock of Super-Speciality Block at AMCH

DIBRUGARH, Sept 2: Health Minister Keshab Mahanta took stock of the super-speciality block at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) on Friday. Mahanta also visited the wards of the super-speciality block and talked to the patients about the facilities. Talking to media persons, Keshab Mahanta said, "I've visited the super-speciality block of AMCH to take stock of the facilities provided to the patients. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed me to visit the super-speciality block."

"I've also taken stock of the platinum jubilee celebration of AMCH. The super-speciality was developed with all modern technology. We are committed to develop the super-speciality block of AMCH with all modern technology."

Mahanta further added, "We have held a meeting with the doctors and higher authority of AMCH and discussed plans regarding development of AMCH with all modern treatment faclities. The development of health sector of the State is the top most priority of our government."

On February 12, 2016, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda laid the foundation stone of the super-speciality block at AMCH under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana in Dibrugarh. For the project the Centre has sanctioned Rs 150 crore.

Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu, Executive Director NHM, Assam and Additional Director of Medical Education Manoj Kumar Choudhury, AMCH Principal-cum-chief Superintendent Dr Sanjeeb Kakati, Superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia were present during the minister visit.

