Storm Leaves Villages Near Guwahati Without Power for Days, Residents Fear Elephant Attacks in Darkness

A powerful storm that tore through the Rani area on the outskirts of Guwahati on the night of March 16 has left a trail of destruction across more than a dozen villages, with thousands of residents bearing the aftermath nearly a week later.

The worst-affected villages include Puran Sukurboriya, Belguri, Nalapara, Secha, Tanganpara, Thengapara, Challi, Joypur, and Garopara — all located along the Meghalaya border — as well as nearby areas such as Berigaon, Balapur, Loharghat, Kulsi, and the Borduwar Tea Estate.

Houses were damaged or blown away entirely, and trees were uprooted across a wide area, causing extensive disruption to daily life.

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