Storm Tears Through Steel Factory in Goalpara, Damages Machinery

GOALPARA — A powerful storm swept through the Matia industrial growth centre in Goalpara district late Monday night, causing considerable damage to the premises of RS Iron & Steel Company Limited at Mornoi.

The storm struck at around 10 pm, bringing with it heavy rain and intense wind speeds. No casualties were reported.

Roof Ripped Off, Equipment Damaged

The force of the winds tore away large sections of the factory's tin roofing, leaving machinery and equipment inside exposed to the elements.

Among the items damaged were control panel boards, motors, welding machines, and electrical systems — all critical to the facility's day-to-day operations.

The extent of the financial loss to the company is yet to be officially assessed.

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi campaigns for AIUDF in Goalpara, criticizes BJP & Congress