Stray Rhino From Kaziranga Spotted in Hokai Pothar Paddy Fields

A rhinoceros that wandered out of the sixth addition of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve caused panic among residents of the adjoining Hokai Pothar area on Monday evening, before forest officials managed to safely return it to the park.

The animal was spotted grazing in a paddy field in Hokai Pothar, drawing alarm from local residents living near the park's boundary.

A team from the Forest Department and wildlife division reached the site promptly and successfully guided the rhino back into the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve without incident.

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