Street libraries in Pathsala town: A haven for book lovers

Pathsala: In a heartening development for bibliophiles in Bajali district, particularly those in the vicinity of Pathsala town, the introduction of street libraries has sparked a reading revolution over the past month.

According to sources, presently two street libraries are available in the town, one in front of the electricity office and another near the Bhattadev University.

These innovative libraries, housed in a water-proof, electricity-equipped small cupboard, offer a convenient haven for book lovers. Located alongside a footpath, they provide an inviting space for readers to indulge in literary pursuits during brief moments of respite. The reader may take books after self-entry into the registrar provided in the attractive cupboard, sources said. It is a self-service library where readers can lend books and return them after proper entry.

“It is indeed a good concept to read books because people may utilize short leisure time to enjoy reading,” a reader told this correspondent when asked about the benefit and experience of using a street library. On an experimental basis, Udayan Sangha, one of the social, cultural, and sports organisations in Bajali, provided the facility to the book lovers.

The Udayan Sangha was established in 1972 in the heart of Pathsala and has already celebrated its golden jubilee. The Sangha is working tirelessly in the fields of social, cultural, sports, and intellectual development of society. Manoj Choudhury, one of the active family members of Udayan Sangha is looking after the street library.

“We are always grateful for the great effort and cooperation of the Bajali District Police administration. The first street library is located near Bhattadev University, and the second road library is located in front of the electricity department office. I hope the readers will continue to benefit from these two street libraries,” Manoj Choudhury said.

“The response of readers is encouraging us to open two more libraries in the area, and we are also planning to fulfil the needs of the readers,” he said.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Bajali Trinayan Bhuyan, made the concept and cooperated with Bajali Police in the mission. Most of the books were also donated by locals for the greater interest of the reader.

