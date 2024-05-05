Assam: Truck carrying Phensedyl worth Rs 70 lakh seized in Bajali district

PATHSALA: In a successful operation, Bajali Police seized over 10,000 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup worth Rs 70 lakh from a truck carrying biscuits at Bhawanipur in Bajali district. According to the ASP of Bajali district, Tinayan Bhuyan, based on a specific information, police launched a search operation near Bhawanipur toll gate at NH-27 and seized the banned cough syrup from a vehicle coming from Uttar Pradesh.

“In the search, police recovered a total of 10,000 bottles of Phensedyl which were kept covered under Britannia biscuits cartons carried in the container as well as secret chambers created within the vehicle bearing registration number UP 21 CN 5610. One person namely Faeem, son of Saleem of Sultanpur, Uttarakhand was apprehended in this connection,” Bhuyan said.

“Investigation and further lawful procedure in connection with the case is underway,” he added. During the search of the vehicle Gaurav Shekhar Das, ACS, Executive Magistrate was present.

