Street lights installed in Tinsukia’s Bordoloi Nagar after years of demand

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The long-pending demand of the few affected residents of Bordoloi Nagar in Assam’s Tinsukia for proper street lighting has finally been fulfilled here on Tuesday. The installation of new street lights was carried out under the leadership of Sanjib Bora, General Secretary of State BJP Kisan Morcha.

For several years, the absence of adequate street lighting at some vital points of the residential area has created challenges for residents, affecting both safety and daily life.

“For many years, we have been facing difficulties due to inadequate street lighting. The absence of proper illumination created safety hazards, especially for women, children, and the elderly, while also contributing to frequent accidents and security concerns,” said a beneficiary.

With the successful implementation of this project, the locality would now benefit from well-lit streets, improved security, and greater convenience for commuters and pedestrians alike.

Residents of Bordoloi Nagar expressed their gratitude to Bora for his efforts and commitment towards addressing this long-standing demand.

