Street play on mental health awareness staged in Assam's Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: With the aim of promoting mental well-being and building a drug-free society, Jana Sampad Unnayan Mancha and the District Mental Health Programme, Goalpara, jointly organised a street play and anti-addiction awareness campaign at various locations across Goalpara town on the occasion of World Mental Health Week. The campaign was organised under the theme ‘Healthy Mind, Addiction-Free Life – Building a Better Tomorrow.’ The initiative sought to raise public awareness about mental health, highlight the harmful consequences of substance abuse, and encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles.

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