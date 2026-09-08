Strengthening women legislators benefits democracy: LS Speaker Om Birla

FARIDABAD: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday that every effort that strengthens the capabilities of women legislators contributes directly to improving the quality of democracy.

Speaking at a two-day Capacity Building Workshop on “Gender Responsive Governance for Women Legislators” under the National Commission for Women’s ‘She is a Changemaker’ initiative in Faridabad, Birla encouraged women legislators to deepen their understanding of parliamentary processes, policy, legislation and budgets.

The Lok Sabha Speaker called upon women legislators to make their public service a means of strengthening inclusive governance and to use their positions to shape the future of their states and the nation.

He also emphasised the importance of dialogue, participation and trust in a democracy.

The first day of the workshop featured four technical sessions focused on leadership, legislative functioning, public policy and gender-responsive governance, said an official statement.

The sessions provided women legislators with practical insights and opportunities to exchange experiences and best practices in public leadership and governance, it said.

Through such capacity-building initiatives, the NCW seeks to strengthen the capabilities of women legislators, enabling them to contribute more effectively to policymaking, governance and public service, while advancing meaningful and sustained women’s leadership in public life. (IANS)

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