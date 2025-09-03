Strong reaction against transfer of Charing HSLC examination centre

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A strong reaction prevailed among the people of greater Charing area over the transfer of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination centre of Charing Radha Kanta Phukan (RKP) High School, situated in the heart of the historic Charing area in Sivasagar district. The centre was established in 1981.

A draft circular issued by the Inspector of School, Sivasagar, stated that the centre would be transferred to Durlav Chandra Gogoi Jakaichuk Higher Secondary School near Charing.

On Sunday, a protest meeting was held in this regard, chaired by noted educationist Tuwaram Khanikar, where the decision of the State Education Department was strongly criticized. The meeting was anchored by social worker Pranjal Kakoti and attended by Deoraja Peoples Higher Secondary School Principal Bikash Chaliha, Charing Sachidhar Phukan Girls High School Headmistress Anjali Saikia Chutia, Charing Swahid Maniram Dewan College Principal Dr Bidyananda Borkakoti, and Head of Philosophy Department Professor Dipak Chandra Bora.

Charing Durlav Chandra Gogoi Jakaichuk HS School Principal Girindra Kumar Gogoi expressed regret over the transfer of the examination center and promised to support the demand to cancel the decision at any cost.

The meeting also unanimously decided to submit a memorandum to the concerned department for reconsideration of the sudden transfer of the examination centre. The meeting also adopted a resolution to submit a memorandum to Sivasagar District Collector Ayush Garg and Sivasagar District Inspector of Schools Debojyoti Gogoi.

Besides, the meeting unanimously decided to send a copy of the resolutions to the Education Minister of Assam Government. It also decided to form an examination center security committee comprising Khirod Khanikar, Uday Phukan, Prabin Khanikar, Dipak Chandra Bora, and Paran Hazarika. Moreover, the meeting also decided to hold a strong democratic protest if the education department did not withdraw its sudden decision ignoring the strong public opinion of the people.

