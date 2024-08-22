Student and Farmer Unions Lead Massive Protest in Demow Against Electricity Tariff Hikes

DEMOW: Under the patronage of All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), Demow Regional Committee, All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Demow Regional Committee, Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Demow Regional Committee, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samittee (KMSS), Demow Regional Committee, a massive protest programme was held in Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL in protest against the excessive increase of electricity tariffs by the Power Department and through smart meters.

On Wednesday, the demonstrators carried banners and posters and marched from Demow Hari Pora Road to the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office APDCL, demanding a reduction in the electricity bill.

