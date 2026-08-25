Students of Mangaldai Town High School Attend Awareness Session on Road Safety

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In view of the frequent road accidents occurring across the state, an awareness meeting on road safety was recently organised at Mangaldai Town High School by the school's alumni association. More than a hundred students of Classes IX and X attended the programme anchored by Abdul Khalek, President of the alumni association. Among those present were Headmistress Nayana Karmakar, Enforcement Inspector Om Prakash Upadhyaya, Apurba Deka, and Assistant Enforcement Inspector Kali Charan Rajbongshi.

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