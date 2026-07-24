Students’ Protest in Nagaon over NEET Paper Leak Demands Union Education Minister’s Resignation

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Following the pattern of CJP, a newly formed organization called ‘Voice of Nagaon’ organised a protest in Nagaon on Thursday over the NEET question paper leak, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister and raising several other issues.

Under the leadership of the organisation, a group of students staged a demonstration near Motiram Bora Udyan in Nagaon town. The protesters strongly demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister and voiced allegations of corruption against the Central Government. They raised slogans such as ‘One Together, One Voice,’ ‘Better Education, Better Future,’ and ‘Education is Our Right,’ creating a charged atmosphere.

The situation became tenser after Congress leader Birinchi Bora arrived at the protest site. To bring the situation under control, police detained Birinchi Bora along with two others and took them to Nagaon Sadar police station.

The protesters then marched towards the police station. When police stopped them outside the station, tensions escalated, leading to scuffles between some protesters and the police. The demonstrators demanded the release of those detained and raised slogans against the police.

During the protest, a student suddenly displayed a black flag and was also detained by the police. However, the identity of the student could not be confirmed.

Later, the situation was brought under control through the intervention of the district administration. Police detained a total of eight people, including Birinchi Bora. The others detained were Ishan Devnath, Rekib Ahmed, Mehtab Haque, Nazmul Islam, and Ilyas Ahmed.

Meanwhile, in view of the CJP-related agitation, the Nagaon district administration issued an important advisory for students. District Commissioner Devasish Sharma appealed to everyone to maintain public order and social harmony. He warned that no demonstrations or public programmes should be held on roads without prior administrative permission, failing which strict action would be taken against those concerned. He also urged students to give utmost priority to their studies.

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