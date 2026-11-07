Assam Officials Strategize for Effective Polio Campaign in Barpeta

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The District-Level Task Force Meeting on Sub-National Immunisation Day (SNID) was held on Friday at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Barpeta, to review preparedness and ensure the effective implementation of the upcoming polio immunisation campaign across the district.

The meeting was attended by Nabadeep Pathak, District Commissioner, Barpeta; Dimpi Gogoi, Additional District Commissioner (Health), Barpeta; and Dr Bhupen Chandra Bora, Joint Director of Health Services, Barpeta, along with representatives from the Health Department, Social Welfare Department, Education Department, Police Department, and other concerned departments.

The meeting deliberated on various aspects of campaign preparedness, including interdepartmental coordination, effective micro-planning, identification of target beneficiaries, community mobilisation, and active participation of all stakeholders to ensure maximum immunisation coverage.

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