Successful Completion of Three-Day Summer Workshop at Karunasagar LP School, Sivasagar

Gurisagar: A special three-day summer workshop, started on July 1 at No. 806 Karunasagar LP School under Nazira Elementary Education Block in Sivasagar district, was successfully completed today. The workshop was formally inaugurated by Abhinab Borpujari, president of the School Management and Development Committee. On the first day, acting and dialogue screenings were held. Ashalima Chetia and Labanya Borah were present at the event as resource persons. A poetry recitation was held on the second day, and it was attended by prominent recitalists Ramen Saikia, Bijay Hazarika, and Mahendra Nath. On the concluding day of the workshop, hand writing programme was held.

