Youth Aditya Saikia drown at Mayong in Morigaon district

JAGIROAD: One Aditya Saikia drowned to death in the rising flood of the mighty river Brahmaputra today at Satibheti village in Mayong in the district of Morigaon. The SDRF recovered the body after six hours of the incident. The water levels of the river Brahmaputra and its tributaries are reportedly flowing above the danger level. About 50 percent of the Pobitora sanctuary is under flood, and the world-famous one-horned rhinos are also facing acute trouble. However, it has been learned that the district administration is struggling hard to save all the animals.

