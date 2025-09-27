Sudden demise of Anupama Bora plunges Orang’s Saikia Chuburi into mourning

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A pall of grief has descended upon No.1 Saikia Chuburi village of Orang in Udalguri district following the sudden demise of Anupama Bora (45 years), wife of local young entrepreneur Nripen Chandra Bora.

According to family members, Anupama Bora suddenly fell ill around 9:00 am on Thursday at her residence. Though she was rushed towards Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for emergency treatment, she breathed her last on the way at around 10:00 am. Known in the community for her devout and benevolent nature, Bora’s untimely passing reportedly caused by high blood pressure has left neighbours, relatives, and acquaintances in deep sorrow.

She is survived by her husband and two young daughters, whose lives have been left shattered by this irreparable loss. The entire locality has joined the bereaved family in mourning the loss of a woman remembered for her helpfulness and kind-heartedness.

