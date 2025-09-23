State mourning for Zubeen Garg; dry days declared in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The District Administration of Udalguri has declared September 22 and September 23, as Dry Days in the district as a mark of respect to the legendary singer, musician, actor, and filmmaker, Zubeen Garg, whose sudden demise has cast a pall of grief across Assam.

In an official order issued by Pulak Patgiri, ACS, District Magistrate of Udalguri, the mourning period in the district has been extended till September 23 to honour Zubeen Garg’s immense contribution to music and culture.

As per the order, in compliance with Rule 326 (A) of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016, the possession, sale, and distribution of liquor and other intoxicants are strictly prohibited on both days. All Wholesale Warehouses, IMFL retail ‘OFF’ and ‘ON’ shops, hotel bars, clubs, and country spirit outlets in Udalguri will remain closed. The District Magistrate has instructed police and excise officials to strictly enforce the restrictions, warning that violators would face action under the Assam Excise Act and Rules.

