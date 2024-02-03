Sudhalata Bhuyan, former principal of Phuleshwari Girls’ Higher Secondary School passes away

SIVASAGAR: Sudhalata Bhuyan, former principal of Phuleshwari Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Sivasagar, passed away on January 26, 2024 at the age of 88. Bhuyan, who has a special reputation as teacher, donated her body while she was alive and left an eternal message to the society. Bhuyan’s family sources said that she was actively associated with the Sivasagar Zila Mahila Samity along with various institutions in Sivasagar. She had donated her body to the Ellora Science Forum in the year 2023. Bhuyan’s body has already been sent to Jorhat Medical College by the Ellora Science Forum, said the family sources.

