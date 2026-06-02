Sudipta Phukan - A life remembered, a love eternal

The one whom we are mourning today was not just a husband, father, uncle, or brother; he was a friend to each person who had the pleasure of knowing him. Sudipta Phukan (Romi) left for the heavenly abode on May 21, 2026, in Gurgaon.

He was born in Dibrugarh, attained his education in his hometown, and then moved to Shillong for his higher education. He stepped into the family business at Bahani Tea Company in Jorhat and later served as the Director of the company.

In the year 2009, he survived a massive stroke that left him with restricted mobility. But his resilience and the zeal to look life in the eye kept him sprinting till his very last breath. What might slow others made him even more determined to unlock his truest potential in all aspects of life. Over the years, he went on to build a successful wedding banquet, Orchid Garden, in Dibrugarh.

His childlike innocence brought light into every space he entered. His intuitive mind was always lost in his own planned chaos, and we were kept entertained with his anecdotes and mostly extraneous observations and questions. Today, in remembrance of his absence, his home still echoes with the stories of his welcoming heart, which had space for everyone he considered his friend, each in his own unique way.

Grief is not linear; it creeps into the heart even during the happiest times. A delicious mutton curry, an extravagant spread, or a simple cup of cold coffee would be the testimony of the love once shared and forever carved in our hearts.

Sudipta Phukan is survived by his forever companion and wife, Plabana Phukan, two sons, and a daughter-in-law, along with his many loved ones. He will always be remembered as the person who laughed at the silliest jokes, stood strong with people that he cared for, and loved everyone around him fiercely.

May his soul rest in eternal peace. 15.04.1964 - 21.05.2026

– Sumedha Kaushik

(Friend and Daughter-in-law)

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