Sukdev Goswami Memorial All Assam Debate Competition at Anandaram Dhekial Phookan (ADP) College

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Sukdev Goswami Memorial All Assam Inter College/University Debate Competition was organized by Anandaram Dhekial Phookan (ADP) College on Monday. The event, held in memory of the founder Principal of the college, brought together some of the finest young debaters from across Assam.

The competition was chaired by renowned educationist and former Minister of Assam, Gunin Hazarika, while Dr Jintu Gohain and Hemanga Gogoi served as judges.

In the individual category, Sudipta Saikia of Tezpur University emerged as the Best Debater. Dhruba Bora of Nowgong University and Abhilash Kashyap of JB Law College secured the second and third positions respectively.

In the group category, the Tezpur University team comprising Sudipta Saikia and Rahul Rohan Paul claimed the top spot, followed by the Gauhati University team of Rituraj Saikia and Anuprerana Mahanta in second place, while the Nowgong Girls’ College team of Ritaza Chakravarti and Runima Kakoti secured third position.

Also Read: Programme to commemorate birth centenary of Lt Mahim Bora held at Anandaram Dhekial Phukan College

Also Watch: