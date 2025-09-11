Tezpur University, Indian diplomatic corps plan Indo-Russian Educational Think Tank

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur University (TU), represented by Vice-Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, and Director of International Affairs Prof Subhrangshu Sekhar Sarkar held a high-level meeting in Vladivostok on the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum held during September 3 to September 6.

The delegation met Nikhilesh Giri, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Moscow, and Siddarth Gowrav, Consul General, Consulate General of India, Vladivostok, along with other senior officials. The senior officials of both the countries discussed the future of Indo-Russian educational cooperation. The presence of Giri in Vladivostok underscored the strategic importance of this initiative, coming in the wake of the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tezpur University and Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), Vladivostok, signed recently.

“At the heart of the discussions was the proposal to establish a Joint Indo-Russian Think Tank on Strategic Policies for the Future of Education,” Prof Singh, the Vice-Chancellor, informed. The Think Tank aims to formulate a comprehensive educational strategy aligned with regional development priorities, to promote joint research and innovation in sectors critical to both nations, including aviation engineering, energy, oil & gas, environment, digital transformation, etc.

