Sunday market at Behora triggers traffic snarls on NH-37 in Numaligarh

Bokakhat: The historic Behora Market of Numaligarh, located alongside National Highway 37 in Golaghat district, is held every Sunday. People from different parts of the state gather at this market. Notably, the Bihora cattle market is recognized as one of the most significant markets in Assam.

Unfortunately, due to the market, severe traffic congestion occurs on National Highway 37 every Sunday. On this day, vehicles travelling to Upper Assam and Lower Assam remain stuck for hours, disrupting smooth movement.

Today as well, with the market being held near the highway, heavy traffic jams were witnessed. Additionally, the main Bihora market is facing unhygienic conditions. Although the government reportedly earns crores of rupees annually from the market, there are allegations that insufficient attention has been given to its development.

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