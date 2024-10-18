Supreme Court Declares Bangladeshis Entering Assam After March 1971 As Illegal Immigrants

GUWAHATI: In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled all Bangladeshi migrants who came to Assam on or after March 25, 1971 as illegal immigrants.
The apex court also held that the illegal immigration has grossly altered Assam’s culture and demography, as a result of which, the state and the union government must take immediate steps to expedite their identification, detection and deportation.
A five-judge Constitution bench delivered this judgement by a four-to-one majority while upholding the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act.
It may be noted that Section 6A was introduced in December 1985 and was one of the most important provisions of the Assam Accord signed between the central government led by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and leaders of the Assam agitation who were agitating against massive illegal influx of Bangladeshis.
Under Section 6A, the Bangladeshi migrants who entered Assam before Jan 1, 1966 would be granted Indian citizenship while those who came to the state between Jan 1966 and March 24, 1971 were to be deemed Indian citizens after 10 years subject to certain conditions.
