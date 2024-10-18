Supreme Court Declares Bangladeshis Entering Assam After March 1971 As Illegal Immigrants

GUWAHATI: In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled all Bangladeshi migrants who came to Assam on or after March 25, 1971 as illegal immigrants.

The apex court also held that the illegal immigration has grossly altered Assam’s culture and demography, as a result of which, the state and the union government must take immediate steps to expedite their identification, detection and deportation.

A five-judge Constitution bench delivered this judgement by a four-to-one majority while upholding the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act.