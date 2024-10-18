Assam: Global figure in field of palliative care Gilly Burn to visit Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Gilly Burn, professor of Durham University, UK and a global figure in the field of palliative care will visit Dibrugarh on October 20. In her respect and for benefit of nurses, volunteers and members of Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust, Dibrugarh a meeting is being organised at IMA house, Grahambajar Dibrugarh on that day.

In that meeting Professor Gilly Burn will share her experiences in the field of Palliative care and also enlighten the members with latest concept and approaches of Palliative care. The programme will be started positively at 3pm at the Indian Medical Association building auditorium.

The October month is observed as Breast Cancer month universally to create awareness among people to prevent the spread of the disease. Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust has already organised awareness camps at Guwahati and other places in this month.

Correlating with the visit of Gilly Burn, a breast cancer screening camp will be held again in the same venue on that day. From 1.30pm, the screening camp will be started and it will end at 2.45pm.

Assam Science Technology and Environment Council, Assam and Assam Cancer Care foundation Dibrugarh are jointly organising the screening programme with Pratishruti. All interested members and other individuals are requested to join for the screening programme to make it a success.

