Supreme Court Instructs Assam State Legal Services Authority To Conduct Surprise Checks At Matia Transit Camp

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court, on Friday, instructed the Assam State Legal Services Authority to carry out surprise visits at the Matia transit camp for foreigners to properly inspect the hygiene and food quality standards of the facility.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih directed the secretary of the State Legal Services Authority to appoint competent officers for the purpose of visiting the camp without prior notice to the authorities for checking the cleanliness level.

The apex court asked the state legal services authority to submit a report after the completion of the evaluation process within one month from today.