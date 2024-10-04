Guwahati: Cops Nab Notorious Land Mafia Zakir Hussain After 6 Months On The Run

GUWAHATI: The law enforcement authorities have made a major breakthrough by arresting Zakir Hussain, a notorious land mafia kingpin who was on the run for the past six months.

The fugitive was nabbed by the Guwahati Crime Branch during a late-night operation in Guwahati's Garchuk area for his involvement in annexing land illegally using forged documents.

Hussain was involved in numerous cases of land fraud which made him the prime target as he featured on the police's "Most Wanted" list.

The mafia operated by grabbing properties belonging to multiple individuals in a systematic manner by creating fake ownership documents.