Guwahati: Cops Nab Notorious Land Mafia Zakir Hussain After 6 Months On The Run

GUWAHATI: The law enforcement authorities have made a major breakthrough by arresting Zakir Hussain, a notorious land mafia kingpin who was on the run for the past six months.
The fugitive was nabbed by the Guwahati Crime Branch during a late-night operation in Guwahati's Garchuk area for his involvement in annexing land illegally using forged documents.
Hussain was involved in numerous cases of land fraud which made him the prime target as he featured on the police's "Most Wanted" list.
The mafia operated by grabbing properties belonging to multiple individuals in a systematic manner by creating fake ownership documents.
His apprehension comes in the wake of a recent crackdown by the Crime Branch which led to several land brokers getting detained over their links with the illegal land dealings.
After months of hiding, Hussain was finally traced and apprehended from the outskirts of the city. His capture has come as a morale booster for the Guwahati police who have been under tremendous pressure to bust the illicit activities of the mafia and regain trust in the region's property transactions.
The cops have initiated further probe to identify other individuals involved in Hussain's illegal racket.
