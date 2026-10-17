Supreme Court Rejects Blanket Internet Ban for Minors, Rules Digital Access a Fundamental Right

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court of India ruled that the right to access and use the internet is a fundamental right of every individual under Article 21 and Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, extending this protection directly to children.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran firmly rejected blanket, age-based restrictions.

The apex court cautioned that total bans fail to keep minors offline, instead driving them toward unregulated, dangerous websites and stopping them from seeking help.

Emphasizing that children possess fundamental rights equivalent to adults, the Bench noted that denying access completely is unjustified.

Addressing safety concerns regarding online exploitation, the court asserted that liberty and child safety are mutually compatible.

Rather than imposing outright bans, the judiciary advocated for strengthened platform accountability, specialized "child mode" features, and effective parental controls.