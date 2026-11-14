Suspected minor driving commercial vehicle in Bajali district of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Concerns over road safety have emerged in Assam's Bajali district after a suspected minor was allegedly found driving a commercial vehicle, raising questions about traffic law enforcement and the safety of other road users. The incident reportedly came to light following a motorcycle collision at Titka in Bajali. The commercial vehicle, bearing registration number AS15AC7392, was reportedly carrying a promotional banner of Dhalai King Black Cement. The suspected involvement of an underage driver has triggered concerns among residents over the risks associated with underage driving and the operation of commercial vehicles without proper authorisation. When asked to produce documents, including a driving licence and other relevant vehicle papers, the driver reportedly failed to show them. Driving by minors is prohibited under Indian motor vehicle laws, and violations can invite legal consequences for vehicle owners and guardians.