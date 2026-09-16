Suspected ULFA(I) OGW, Alleged Arms Peddler Nabbed in Joint Operation in Tinsukia’s Kakopathar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In a significant success against insurgency and illegal arms trafficking, a joint team of 20 Assam Rifles personnel, 7 Field Regiment and Assam Police, acting on specific intelligence inputs, apprehended a suspected Over Ground Worker (OGW) of ULFA(I) and alleged arms peddler during a coordinated operation in the Katha Bosti area of Kakopathar, Tinsukia district, during the wee hours of Wednesday.

Identified as Md Salauddin (52), a resident of Aboi HQ, Mon district, Nagaland, the security forces recovered one 7.65 mm pistol (Made in Japan), one magazine, four live rounds, one dagger, two mobile phones, Rs 1,320 in cash, one pair of jungle boots and one packet of surgical gloves from his possession.

During preliminary interrogation, the apprehended individual reportedly revealed his involvement in extortion and illegal arms dealing. He had allegedly operated previously in the Sonari area of Charaideo district.

The apprehended individual, along with the recovered weapon, ammunition and other items, was subsequently handed over to Kakopathar Police Station for further legal action.

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